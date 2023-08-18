GIC founder applauds Pallavi International School’s green initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member and Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar took part in the Seed Ball Campaign hosted by TV9Telugu at Pallavi International School, Gandipet, on Friday.

Santosh Kumar commended the school’s dedication to fostering greenery and sustainability and expressed his excitement on Twitter, describing the day as ‘phenomenal’. The campaign was aimed at distributing seed balls to further reforest and green various areas.

During the event, Santosh Kumar extended his gratitude to the enthusiastic students who serve as the driving force behind his Green India Challenge movement. He highlighted the remarkable coordination of Satya and Rakesh, acknowledging their crucial roles in the campaign’s success.

“An enormous applause for all the enthusiastic students – our role models who are driving my Green India Challenge,” he tweeted. Santosh Kumar further emphasised that the initiative is not only for the current generation but also for the well-being of future generations. In his tweet, he hinted at an upcoming movement focused on accelerating the journey toward a plastic-free society.