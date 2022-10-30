Actor Srisha Kumar joins Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

The actor said she was extremely happy to be joining an initiative like Green India Challenge and planting a sapling.

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar to increase the green cover and spread awareness on environment, actor Srisha Kumar planted a sapling here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor said she was extremely happy to be joining an initiative like Green India Challenge and planting a sapling. “Nature gives us so much and it is our responsibility to give whatever we can in return,” she said while urging everyone to join the initiative by planting saplings and taking care of them.

She thanked Santosh Kumar for giving her an opportunity to be part of the initiative and nominated Vijayanand, Aparna and Arjun Kalyan for the Green India Challenge.