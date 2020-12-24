Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s big milestone on Instagram

Vijay is not the regular hero as he posts all uncanny stuff that connects well with his fans. From posting pictures of vacation to wishing his mother on her birthday to having a good conversation with his dad

By | Published: 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: Hero Vijay Deverakonda has recorded a big milestone on the popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram having garnered over 10 million followers. This feat makes Vijay the first and only south Indian actor to be in the ‘eight-digit followers elite club’.

Vijay is not the regular hero as he posts all uncanny stuff that connects well with his fans. From posting pictures of vacation to wishing his mother on her birthday to having a good conversation with his dad, Vijay’s Instagram handle offers a lot more about the hero’s life.

Each and every picture gets flooded with likes and comments and why not the followers. On the professional front, Vijay has two films — one each with directors Puri Jagannadh and Sukumar.