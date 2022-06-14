Actress Kapilakshi Malhotra tells how Yoga changed her life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:51 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Actress Kapilakshi Malhotra.

Hyderabad: Kapilakshi Malhotra is one of the fittest actresses in Tollywood. Her fans aspire to have abs like her. But have you wondered what she does to remain fit?

Well, the Prema Pipasi actress swears by Yoga.

The actress says, “Yoga has changed my life. Of course, it has made my body a lot fitter and I can say that I have achieved my dream body with my discipline. Nonetheless, it has made me a lot calmer and today I can say, I don’t easily get rattled by stressful situations. All thanks to Yoga.”

She further adds, “I have realised that if you have mental peace, you can overcome any obstacle in your life because you have found a few answers within yourself.

“So, it is very important to go inward. Yoga has helped me to do just that.”

Kapilakshi also loves dancing. As an Indian actress, she knows the importance of being a good dancer.

She quips, “I have always enjoyed dancing. One byproduct of doing Yoga is that your body becomes very flexible. Today, I can do many difficult steps that I could have never thought to do in my wildest of dreams before.”

Before signing off, she gave us golden advice. The starlet remarks, “Please learn Yoga under the guidance of an expert. Wrong ways of Yoga can harm you. Also, make sure that you do it on an empty stomach”

Kapilakshi Malhotra is an inspiration for every outsider who wants to make it big in the tinsel town. She harbored the dream of becoming an actress while sitting in front of her TV in Jaipur. With her dedication and talent, she made it big as a lead in the Telugu movie, Prema Pipasi.

