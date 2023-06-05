| Ktr To Lay Foundation For Idoc In Mulugu On June 7

KTR to lay foundation for IDOC in Mulugu on June 7

Satyavati Rathod along with District Collector S Krishna Aditya, SP Gaush Alam and others inspected preparations for IT Minister's upcoming visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod along with District Collector S Krishna Aditya, SP Gaush Alam and others on Monday inspected preparations for IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s upcoming visit to Mulugu on June 7.

During his visit, Rama Rao will lay the foundation for construction of the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) adjacent to the Government Degree College, among other scheduled programmes.

The team of officials led by Rathod inspected the helipad set up at the Government Degree College and also visited the construction site of the IDOC.

Rathod additionally conducted an inspection of the newly constructed graveyard in Madhavrao Palle village, which falls within the jurisdiction of Mulugu Gram Panchayat.

She also assessed the model police station building that was recently completed at the MPDO office.