Adah Sharma accepts Green India Challenge

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiative of the TRS Rajya Sabha MP, J.Santosh Kumar continues to attract support from actors and celebrities from across the country. On Thursday, noted actor Adah Sharma embraced the Green India Challenge.

After being nominated by producer and founder of Sri Krishna Creations, Gouri Krishna, Adah Sharma accepted the challenge and planted three saplings at her residence. She congratulated Santosh Kumar for taking up the Green India Challenge initiative.

“I have accepted Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai, Green India Challenge and have planted three saplings. Further, I am nominating all of you in Twitter to plant three saplings and continue the chain. Special thanks to MP Santosh Kumar for taking up the initiative,” Adah Sharma in Twitter said.

The Green India Challenge concept launched by Santosh Kumar has received a huge response from people from all walks of life. Ever since the launch, the unique concept of nominating individuals on the social media has attracted participation from politicians, businessmen, celebrities, actors, sports persons and general public.

