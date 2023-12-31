Additional collector inaugurates fine rice outlet in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Additional Collector Rahul inaugurates an outlet of Godavari FPO in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: Additional Collector B Rahul told the public to buy Jaisriram, a fine rice quality variety sold by Godavari Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) run by women self-help groups through the District Rural Development Organisation. He formally inaugurated an outlet of the FPO here on Saturday.

Rahul said that the organisation was selling the rice with low polish and milled locally at a price of Rs 5,800 per quintal, which was comparatively lower than that of market. He told the customers to utilise the opportunity. He stated that the members procured the paddy from local farmers and ventured into the trade without expecting profits.

The additional collector advised the public to contact 96520 04886, 73374 88828 and 91211 03856 to place orders. He added that the organisation was providing a facility to supply the grains to customers from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana by collecting charges of transportation.