Three students get laptops under Crucial Welfare Fund in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:19 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj told students from Scheduled Castes to utilise the schemes to achieve their academic goals. He handed over laptops to beneficiaries of the Crucial Welfare Fund by the SC Welfare department.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul advised the students to excel in academics and to reach their goals. He asked them to achieve secured jobs and to bring recognition to their parents. He told them to use the laptops to learn new skills and improve their communication skills. He said that parents whose annual income was below Rs 5 lakh were eligible to avail benefits of the initiative.

The beneficiaries were Prathik, studying engineering at IIT-Tirupati, Vamshi (NIT Warangal) and Sumith from RGUKT-Basar. SC Welfare Officer B Sunitha and staffers of the department were present.