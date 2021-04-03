Adhere to Covid safety norms, Hyderabad CP tells people

In Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, every police station was being sanitised and face masks provided to police personnel and support staff, Commissioner said

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to the people to adhere to Covid safety norms and wear a face mask apart from following social distance norms.

In Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, every police station was being sanitised and face masks provided to police personnel and support staff, he said adding that 800 personnel have been deployed on behalf of the Hyderabad City Police for Tamil Nadu elections.

“They were being counselled about Coronavirus and told about precautionary measures etc, and on return to Hyderabad after election duty, they will undergo Covid test, he said.

