Adilabad: Devotees flock Lord Shiva, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temples on Mukkoti Ekadashi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Adilabad: Various temples witnessed heavy influx of devotees in view of Mukkoti Ekadashi in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

In Adilabad, the ancient Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Sirchelma village in Echoda mandal and Sri Satyanarayana Swamy devasthanam in Adilabad district centre, saw a huge inflow of devotees who performed special prayers to mark the occasion.

Around 10,000 devotees thronged the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Jainath mandal centre. There were devotees from the neighboring Maharashtra as well.

Hordes of devotees made a beeline to visit the historic Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple on a hillock at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district. Couples performed Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam, as the shrine was a popular destination for the ritual.

Similarly, Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple in Mancherial district headquarters and many other shrines of Lord Shiva recorded a surge in inflow of the devotees.

Devotees visited the historic Sri Bugga Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, located on a scenic hillock and in the forests near Kannala village in Bellampalli mandal.

They later camped under the trees and dined along with their family members. Voluntary organisations fed the devotees.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 devotees thronged the famed Sri Siva Mallanna Swamy temple at Easgaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Hundreds of devotees also visited the ancient Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple in Kadili village of Dilwarpur mandal in Nirmal district.