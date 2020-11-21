Adilabad: Farmer injured in bear attack

By | Published: 4:33 pm

Adilabad: A farmer sustained serious injuries when a sloth bear attacked him while he was working in his agriculture field on the outskirts of Nandigaon village in Thalamadugu mandal on Saturday. His condition is said to be critical.

Echoda Forest Divisional Officer Barnoba said Mesram Laxman, a resident of Nandigaon village, suffered injuries on his face and hands after being attacked by the wild animal while he was plucking cotton in his field in the morning. Some neighbouring farmers managed to rescue him when he raised an alarm. He was immediately shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad as his condition worsened.

Laxman’s agriculture field is located on the forest fringe where sloth bears usually come to quench their thirst and in search of food.

“Arkaya Forest Beat Officer Sattaiah and Gudihathnoor Forest Section Officer Vidyananda Reddy visited the village and recorded the farmer’s statement. Expenditure of the treatment would be borne by the forest department once the bills are submitted. We are cautioning farmers and rural folks about the movement of sloth bears,” Barnoba stated.

