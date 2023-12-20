Adilabad: Farmers’ body urges govt to sanction Rythu Bandhu aid

Rythu Swarjya Vedika district president Sangepu Borranna said that over 1.5 lakh farmers in the district were eagerly waiting to receive financial aid under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Adilabad: Rythu Swarjya Vedika district president Sangepu Borranna said that over 1.5 lakh farmers in the district were eagerly waiting to receive financial aid under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. In a statement issued in Indervelli here, Borranna stated that 1.64 lakh farmers, who were growing cotton, soya bean, vegetable and leafy vegetables in 4.85 lakh acres in the district, were yet to get the funds meant for inputs to grow various crops. He regretted that the farmers registered huge losses due to heavy rains in July and August.

He said farmers were forced to buy seeds either twice or thrice, incurring losses. The growers were facing a crisis as they were unable to find a minimum support price for their produce. They are now left with no option but to borrow loans from private borrowers at exorbitant rates of interest.

He informed that 10,056 farmers from the district got Rs 3.07 crore to meet expenses of the Yasangi season under the initiative so far. He said that 49,000 farmers still needed to receive the funds to the tune of Rs 32.89 lakh. Considering the plight of the distressed farmers, the state government should immediately release the funds.