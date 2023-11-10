Adilabad Innovator Rahul Rathod develops ‘Interperso’: AI assistant to enhance communication skills

It was shortlisted under Telangana State Innovation Cell's Intinta Innovator program, which aims to bring out innovators across the state.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11:57 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Rahul Rathod, an MBA graduate hailing from Adilabad, inspired by a friend’s struggle with stage fright during their college days, conceived the idea for Interperso. Recognizing the widespread challenge young individuals face, especially those from humble backgrounds, in mastering the English language, Rahul’s mission is to boost confidence by addressing language fluency and essential soft skills.

It was shortlisted under Telangana State Innovation Cell’s Intinta Innovator program, which aims to bring out innovators across the state.

It is an Artificial intelligence assistant that aims to boost users’ presentation and interview skills through a unique blend of AI and machine learning.

Interperso distinguishes itself with a multifaceted approach, evaluating grammar, emotional analysis, confidence levels, and vocabulary to provide users with comprehensive feedback. The app incorporates virtual reality interfaces, immersing users in lifelike scenarios, including presentations, public speaking, interviews, and meetings. This innovative feature helps users overcome the fear of public speaking by exposing them to realistic 3D models, sounds, and distractions.

Rahul’s commitment to empowering individuals is evident in his passion for helping them overcome challenges in communication, public speaking, and interviews. He believes these skills are pivotal to an individual’s success and confidence.

The app has garnered recognition and support on various fronts. The app emerged as the National winner of the prestigious business plan competition, Founder 1.0, conducted by JBIMS. Additionally, it secured a place in the Nvidia Inception program and is part of Telangana AI Mission. The app received grants from Facebook Small Business and MeitY TIDE2.0-EIR, with a special award from Adilabad Collector Rahul Raj for its innovative contribution.

Currently, the app is in the development stage.