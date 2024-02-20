Adilabad: Jogu Ramanna extends solidarity to strike for railway line

Centre had ignored creation of a railway line from Adilabad and Armoor even after submitting pleas to it several times, said Jogu Ramanna
Adilabad: Former MLA Jogu Ramanna said the Centre had ignored creation of a railway line from Adilabad and Armoor even after submitting pleas to it several times. He extended solidarity to a relay hunger strike being staged by members of Adilabad-Armoor Railway Line Sadhana Samithi, here on Tuesday.
Ramanna slammed the Centre for delaying construction of the line. He said that it had completely ignored the project citing polls. He regretted that it was showing negligence in taking up the work even after submitting memorandums on various occasions. He demanded it to take steps to realise the long pending dream of the people of the district.
Samithi chairman Narayana and others were present.