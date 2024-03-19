Adilabad: Media centre inaugurated by Collector Rajarshi Shah

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that paid news would be identified, while cost of advertisement was going to be including in the expenditure of the candidates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:07 PM

Media Centre

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah inaugurated a media monitoring and media certification centre in Adilabad on Tuesday. He was joined by Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that paid news would be identified, while cost of advertisement was going to be including in the expenditure of the candidates.

Also Read Rajarshi Shah assumes charge as Adilabad Collector

He told candidates to get nod of media monitoring and media certification committee for their advertisements. He asked members of the committee to a lay a special focus on social media platforms.

The collector further said that action would be initiated against those who flout norms. He sought cooperation from news channels, papers and social media in conducting polls free and fair manner. Additional Collector (Revenue) Shyamala Devi, trainee Collector Vikash Mahatho and many other officials were present.