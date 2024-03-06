Rajarshi Shah assumes charge as Adilabad Collector

A 2017 batch IAS officer, Shah was posted as Collector of the district on February 28.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 05:35 PM

Adilabad: Rajarshi Shah, who replaced Rahul Raj, assumed charge as Collector of the district on Wednesday.

He said he would give paramount importance to the health and education sectors, besides enhancing administration by having cooperation from officials of various departments.

He was congratulated by ITDA-Utnoor project officer Khusbu Gupta and Additional Collector Shyamala Devi.