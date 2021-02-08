Adilabad MLA hands over CMRF cheques at doorsteps of beneficiaries

He stated that he gave away the cheques to the beneficiaries by visiting their homes in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and for the convenience of the recipients

Adilabad: In a novel gesture, MLA Jogu Ramanna handed over Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques at the doorstep of to 18 beneficiaries on Monday. He was accompanied by municipal chairperson Jogu Premender. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was bringing respite to the financially weak by extending financial help through the CMRF.

He stated that he gave away the cheques to the beneficiaries by visiting their homes in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and for the convenience of the recipients. He advised the public to follow precautionary measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ayesha Mehareen, one of the recipients, was all praise for the legislator for taking out his time and handing over the cheque to the beneficiaries. She said that the monetary aid had brought huge relief for her family. She thanked the government for granting the financial support of Rs 60,000. Other beneficiaries too expressed similar views. Municipal Vice Chairperson Zahir Ramzani and local councilors were present.

