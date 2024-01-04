Adilabad: Officials told to organise Nagoba Jatara on a grand note

Collector PS Rahul Raj instructed the officials to take steps to make arrangements avoiding inconvenience to tribals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

File photo

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj asked officials to organise the annual Nagoba Jatara on a grand note and as per traditions of tribals by making elaborate arrangements. He along with ITDA-Utnoor project officer Chahat Bajpai convened a review meeting with the officials of various departments on the premises of the Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Rahul Raj instructed the officials to take steps to make arrangements avoiding inconvenience to tribals. He told them to lay a special focus on sanitation considering huge rushes of devotees from several parts of not only Telangana, but neighboring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. He asked them to illuminate the temple and surroundings with street and high-mast lamps.

The Collector further asked the officials of Rural Water Supply department to create sufficient toilets and drinking water facilities. He told the police department to take steps to step up security measures and to prevent untoward incidents. He stressed the need to provide uninterrupted supply of power to the temple and to ensure material for performing prayers.

Bajpai told the officials to work in tandem to conduct the annual fair. She instructed them to meet deadlines set for making the arrangements. She asked them to feed authorities and important persons who visit the shrine. She wanted them to create all basic amenities for the convenience of the devotees.

Utnoor DSP Nagender, Keslapur Sarpanch Renuka, Nagoba temple governing committee chairman Mesram Tukaram, head of the Mesram clan Venkatrao, Executive officer Raja Mouli and other officials were present.