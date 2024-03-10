13 injured as tractor overturns in Adilabad

Krishna and Pandu were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Their medical condition is learnt to be stable.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 06:57 PM

Adilabad: Thirteen persons sustained injuries when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned at Pataguda village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday.

Indervelli police said that Athram Krishna and Thodasam Pandu from Khandala village in Adilabad rural mandal received critical injuries, while others had minor injuries when the trolley of a tractor turned turtle at a curve near Pataguda. They were returning from a temple to celebrate Maha Shivaratri festival at Sunkidi village in Sirikonda mandal at the time of the mishap.

