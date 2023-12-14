Five RIMS students assaulted in Adilabad

Police said the MBBS students sustained minor injuries when the unidentified persons attacked them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:04 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

Adilabad: Five students from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were allegedly assaulted by unknown persons who barged into the campus here on Wednesday night.

Police said the MBBS students sustained minor injuries when the unidentified persons attacked them. Another student Abhishek from MBBS final year was reportedly dragged till the main gate when he attempted to catch the assailants who were fleeing by a car after the assault. Two assailants were learnt to have been detained by the police.

Meanwhile, students staged a dharna demanding action against the persons responsible for the assault on Thursday. They alleged that they were followers of RIMS director Dr Jaisingh Rathod. They accused one Waseem and three others of indulging in the assault. They stated that the assailants could enter the institution by easily breaching the security system.

Police forces were deployed to prevent untoward incidents on the camps. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.