Unable to repay loans, 30-year-old man dies by suicide in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Adilabad: A 30-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, as he was reportedly depressed over his financial situation at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Thursday.

Gudihathnoor Sub-Inspector Imran said Jakkula Gopi from Seethagondi consumed pesticide on Wednesday night after he was allegedly unable to repay loans. He was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad where he died on Thursday.

As per a complaint lodged by his wife Geetha, Gopi raised cotton in 5 acres by availing loans from private sources. He was upset when he registered a poor yield. A case was registered and investigation is on.