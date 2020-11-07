Adilabad shivers at 10.3 degrees Celsius

By | Published: 12:23 am

Adilabad: Minimum temperatures in Adilabad continued to plummet further for the second consecutive day on Friday with the same dropping to 10.3 degrees Celsius. Bhela mandal recorded the minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius while Arli (T) in Adilabad mandal registered 10.7 degrees and Tamsi mandal 10.9. Meanwhile, Kubeer in Nirmal mandal shivered at 10.6 degrees and Ginnedari in Tiryani and Sirpur (U) mandal in Asifabad experienced 11.3 degrees.

