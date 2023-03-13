Adilabad teacher celebrates birthday of his dog on grand note

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

A teacher celebrates birthday of his pet dog in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: As they say, every dog has its day. This dog in Adilabad, Brownie, had his on Monday when his birthday was celebrated on a grand note at Teachers Colony here.

Sukumar Petakule, a Hindi teacher, has Brownie for the last 2 years. He celebrated Brownie’s second birthday by cutting a cake, lighting candles and also giving the dog a little bit of make-up with a colorful tie. He said Brownie deserved the celebration for being an important member of his family.

Petakule said he had brought one of the four pups delivered by a female dog on the premises of a government school in Khodad village of Thalamadugu mandal in 2021. Meanwhile, photographs of the birthday celebrations went viral on social media with many appreciating Petakule for organising the celebrations.

