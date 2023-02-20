Adilabad: Tension prevails in Utnoor as tribals lay siege to ITDA office

The agitating tribals sought officials concerned to take steps to prevent the government from including the communities to the list of STs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

In-charge ITDA Project Officer Varun Reddy takes a look at a car damaged by agitators in Utnoor mandal centre on Monday.

Adilabad: A mild tension prevailed when tribals laid siege to ITDA-Project Officer’s office and pelted stones in Utnoor mandal centre on Monday, demanding omission of 11 communities from the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Under the aegis of tribal rights organization ‘Tudumdebba’, a large number of adivasis from several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district gathered at the Utnoor mandal centre.

They wanted the State government to withdraw its decision to add Valmiki Boya, Bedar, Kirataka, Nishadhi, Pedda Boyas, Talayari, Chunduvallu and Khaithi Lambada, Bhaat Mathuras, and Chamar Mathuras to the list. They said that they would lose opportunities in government jobs and education if the castes were included in the list of STs.

The agitating tribals sought officials concerned to take steps to prevent the government from including the communities to the list. They regretted that they were already struggling to get jobs due to the addition of Lambadas to the tribes. They also demanded the government to issue pattas to tribals for tilling forest lands at the earliest without any conditions.

The protesters barged into Kumram Bheem complex where the offices of ITDA are located by breaking a police cordon. Some of the angry protesters threw stones on the office breaking of windshield glasses of a car belonging to Aboriginal Tribal Welfare Advisory Committee (ATWAC) chairman Kanaka Lakke Rao. They damaged air-conditioning machines and windows of the offices.

The tribals were pacified after in-charge ITDA Project Officer K Varun Reddy assured that he would bring their demand to the notice of the government. He advised them to stage protests using peaceful means. A large number of policemen were deployed in view of the protest. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar rushed to Utnoor to supervise the situation. Earlier, the tribals paid homage to martyrs at Indervelly martyrs column and arrived at Utnoor mandal centre.