Aditi Rao Hydari had an eventful year

Ajay Bhupathi directorial ‘Maha Samudram’ will have the actor paired with Sharwanand

It was an eventful year for actor Aditi Rao Hydari starting with Tamil thriller Psycho directed by Mysskin. She also appeared in the Sudheer Babu-Nani starrer crime thriller V. Meanwhile, she bagged the lead role in the upcoming movie titled Maha Samudram in which she will be sharing screen space with Sharwanand and Siddharth. Maha Samudram will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi who had directed RX100.

After considering various names, the makers of Maha Samudram felt Aditi Rao would be the best fit for the role which she would have enough scope to perform on screen.

Aditi, on the other hand, is quite pleased to be part of the project after she received praise for her role Saheba in V. Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor shared, “Looking forward. Thank you for the warm welcome. A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy! #MahaSamudram.”

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Maha Samudram is being produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls under AK Entertainments banner. Meanwhile, the movie will be comeback one for actor Siddharth whose role is likely to be a negative one in the film.

After years of hiatus, Siddharth was last seen in Jabardasth (2013) which was his last direct Telugu film. Later, he made an appearance in Gruham (2017), originally a Tamil movie horror flick Aval.

