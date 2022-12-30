Adivi Sesh’s pan-India movie ‘G2’ to be launched on January 9

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: With unique and distinctive choices of stories, Adivi Sesh has created a huge cult following among movie buffs for his films. ‘Goodachari’ is a path-breaking film in the Telugu film industry and Sashi Kiran Tikka, who directed the movie, also made the pan-India project ‘Major’ with Sesh as their second collaboration.

Sesh became popular nationwide with ‘Major’ and he has now delivered another blockbuster with his latest Telugu movie ‘HIT2’. In the meanwhile, the actor announced the sequel to his hit film ‘Goodachari’, titled ‘G2’, as his next project.

They will be releasing a pre-vision video on January 9 by launching it in both Delhi and Mumbai on the same day.

The editor of ‘Major’, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Sesh himself penned the story. Three popular production houses join forces for this high-budget pan-India project. TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd.

It is to be noted that the collaborations between them resulted in all-Indian hits like ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Major’.

The makers have also released a concept poster of the movie that features Adivi Sesh in a black suit holding a machine gun in his hand, indicating that he is all set to begin the action.

While the entire story of ‘Goodachari’ was set in India, ‘G2’ is going to be set in an international location. ‘Goodachari 2’ will start from where ‘Goodachari’ ended – in the Alps Mountains. The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film, with many new characters joining the already existing cast.