Administrative reforms to take TS govt closer to public: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that the State government brought several administrative reforms to make administration more accessible to people, remove unnecessary delays in addressing their issues and also effective implementation of welfare and development programmes of the government.

He stated that the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi schemes were aimed at bringing qualitative change in the living standards of people.

Addressing the people of Telangana State on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said people faced difficulties in reaching the district headquarters earlier considering the geographical constraints. As per the aspirations and requests of the people, the State government reorganised the State into 33 districts, as well as increased revenue divisions from 43 to 74 and mandals from 459 to 594.

Similarly, the municipalities were increased from 68 to 129 and municipal corporations from six to 13. Further, the government has upgraded the tribal hamlets into gram panchayats respecting their demand for self-governance and increased the number of gram panchayats from 8,690 to 12,769.

The government has also established seven new police commissioners in addition to two existing police commissionerates prior to the State formation. Several departments were also reorganised, by merging some administrative wings and departments to ensure effective administrations especially at district level. “Due to the administrative reforms, the efficiency has improved tremendously in several departments,” he pointed out. He said the construction of 25 new integrated collectorate complexes with modern facilities and of these, four buildings have been inaugurated. While 12 more buildings are ready for inauguration, the remaining buildings are under various stages of construction. Similarly, the construction of new police commissionerate buildings are also almost completed.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, were yielding desired results in ensuring basic facilities in both rural and urban areas respectively. He said the government has been promoting cleanliness and greenary in both villages and towns, with focus on providing construction of Vaikuntadhamams, setting up dumpyards to dispose garbage and also developing nurseries in every village and town.

Development of Rural Economy

The Chief Minister pointed out that the State government has been implementing several programmes for economic and social development programmes for people who are dependent on traditional or caste-based professions. He explained in detail about the schemes like distribution of fishlings, sheep distribution, free power supply upto 250 units to salons and dhobi ghats, and also toddy tapping among others.

Due to efforts of the State government, Telangana has not only created a sustainable rural economy by providing livelihood to those practicing caste-based occupations, but also gained top spot in sheep population in the country.

