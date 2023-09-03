Admissions open for General Nursing and Midwifery in Govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has invited applications for admissions into first year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training program, which will be provided at six-government general hospitals apart from private nursing institutions, for the academic year 2023-34.

In government hospitals, a total of 287 GNM seats are up for grabs in OGH (62 seats), Gandhi Hospital (62 seats), MGM Hospital (62) in Warangal, Government Area Hospital (27), Bodhan, Nizamabad, District Head Quarters Hospital (42), Karimnagar and School of Nursing, Government General Hospital (32), Nizamabad.

The online registration will be between September 2 and 16 and the last date to submit applications (both private and government) is September 19. The downloaded applications applied in government institutions should be submitted to Superintendent, OGH, on or before September 12.

The selection process should be completed in government schools by October 4 and by October 10 in private nursing institutions. The list of selected students should be submitted to the DME on or before October 13 and academic year 2023-24 should start from October 15. For details: dme.telangana.gov.in