General Nursing and Midwifery course: Online applications are available for eligible candidates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Hyderabad, Dr J Venkati in a press release on Friday said that online applications are available for eligible male and female candidates for admission into first-year of three-year General Nursing and Midwifery course for the academic year 2023-24 in both Convenor and Management Quota in all private schools of nursing in Hyderabad district.

Interested eligible candidates can apply online from September 2 to September 16 and submit the downloaded application to the office of DM&HO, Hyderabad, fourth floor, GHMC Building, Patny, Secunderabad between 10.30 am and 5 pm on or before 5 pm on September 19, 2023.

All candidates should pay registration fee of Rs 300 through a government challan crediting to the Head of Account mentioned in DME, TS, Hyderabad. The detailed notification and online application is available in the DME official website (http://dme.telangana.gov.in).