Advocate dies at Telangana High Court, work suspended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended work when an advocate passed away on the court premises. Reports say that Mr. Goverdhan Reddy Kallem suffered a heart attack in front of Court 14 and he was immediately attended to and moved to Osmania General Hospital, where it is believed that he succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest. A unique coincidence that Mr. Goverdhan Reddy hailed from the office of Mr. C.R. Pratap Reddy, who also it is believed, expired in the same way.