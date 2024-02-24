AEE aspirants demand TSPSC, State govt to take up certificate verifications

Nearly 200 aspirants stage a protest at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday demanding the TSPSC and the State government to immediately take up verification of certificates and release the appointment orders.

24 February 2024

Hyderabad: So near, yet so far. This is the situation of a large number of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) job aspirants who even after securing a good rank in the general ranking list have been waiting for verification of certificates and appointment orders for the last five months.

This inordinate delay had nearly 200 aspirants stage a protest at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday demanding the TSPSC and the State government to immediately take up verification of certificates and release the appointment orders.

According to aspirants, the TSPSC had notified 1,540 AEE posts in various departments and a computer-based recruitment test was conducted on January 22, 2023. However, the exam was cancelled due to the question paper leak issue. The test was re-conducted on May 9, 2023 and a general ranking list was released in the month of September 2023.

Speaking to Telangana Today, B Sumanth Reddy from Sangareddy, an aspirant who landed at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, said he prepared and appeared for the AEE recruitment examination keeping aside his PhD coursework at IIT-Kharagpur for two years.

“Even after getting a good rank in the general ranking list that was released in September 2023, still we remain unemployed. This is creating depression in a lot of aspirants and leading to suicidal thoughts. We demand the government to give appointment orders as soon as possible,” Reddy added.