Affordable gift ideas for secret Santa

Here are a few affordable gift ideas under Rs 1,000.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:35 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Picked up chits to exchange secret Santa gifts and are not sure what to give them? This is the season to be merry and not worried! It is quite difficult to find the perfect gift to give your friends or family, especially keeping it all a secret. Here are a few affordable gift ideas under Rs 1,000. Whether they are into self-care, fashion, home décor, or someone who just likes a thoughtful gift we have covered it all.

Christmas mugs

Mugs are something everyone needs and uses; it is the perfect gift for cosying up with a mug full of hot chocolate on these chilly winter nights.

Scented candles

Candles are the best gifts for a tight budget, scented candles emit fragrance for many hours while creating a soothing atmosphere at any place.

Decorative lights

Lights are a gift that you can never go wrong with. Be a thoughtful secret Santa and gift a decorative light to light up the receiver’s room in a unique way.

Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers that are durable and portable would be a great gift for a party lover or just a bathroom singer to enjoy their little moments or lighten up a party.

Skincare set

Skincare sets are a thoughtful idea to gift, with all the hectic work at the office and a stressful day one needs to make sure to take care of their skin as well.

Photo frame with letter

To give a personalised gift, you can give them a photo frame with both of your picture and a cute letter giving your personal touch to it. This gift will definitely bring a smile to their face!

Bag or wallet

A stylish bag or a wallet can be a useful gift, a budget-friendly cute tote bag for women, and a wallet for men. You can also get the bag or wallet customised with their initials or names printed on it.

Perfume set

While perfumes are expensive, miniature perfume sets are a gift that are affordable, these sets will have different fragrances of perfumes that one can wear according to their mood and liking.

Trendy time water bottle

This trending water bottle is something everyone wants, they have time markings and some motivational words on them. These bottles motivate one to drink an adequate amount of water without making it feel like a chore.