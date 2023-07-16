Heavy rains may lash Telangana for next 4 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

In the last 48 hours, weather in Hyderabad continued to remain cloudy with sporadic showers . — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana are most likely to witness this year’s best monsoon spell in the coming days, as the Met Centre in Hyderabad on Sunday issued heavy rainfall warning in the coming four days starting Tuesday.

Based on the IMD Hyderabad forecast, Hyderabad and its surrounding districts, including Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak are most likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall while districts in the northern parts of Telangana including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mulugu and Peddapalli are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

In the last 24 to 48 hours, weather in Hyderabad continued to remain cloudy with sporadic showers here and there. However, several districts in the State, including Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Sircilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Mulugu have reported good rainfall.

The IMD forecast for the next few days indicated that overcast conditions accompanied by incessant showers are expected to remain active for the entire week till next Saturday. The forecast also alerted people that the heavy downpour is expected to be accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

So far during this monsoon season, along with Hyderabad, close to 20 districts in Telangana have reported deficit rainfall. However, based on the analysis of the IMD, Hyderabad forecast, in the coming few days, heavy inflows in Godavari are expected due to the heavy rainfall warning between July 17 and July 25.

