CM’s double candidature triggers internal contest in BRS

CM KCR decision to contest from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies might have put Opposition parties in a quandary over whom to field from those two seats.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:26 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Siddipet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies might have put Opposition parties in a quandary over whom to field from those two seats, especially with none standing a chance against him, but within the BRS, the decision has triggered an interesting contest.

BRS leaders from both the constituencies are now working to outscore each other on who will ensure a bigger majority for the Chief Minister! Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao’s victory from both constituencies was an absolute certainty, they say that since the Chief Minister’s constituency would always get some priority, they want to ensure that their respective constituency stands ahead of the other with a bigger majority.

While BRS leaders in Kamareddy scored the first goal in the competition by getting 10 gram panchayats pass resolutions supporting Chandrashekhar Rao’s candidature unanimously, their counterparts in Gajwel scored a equalizer on Wednesday. The Gajwel municipal general body passed a resolution supporting the candidature of the Chief Minister and went a step ahead, vowing to get a majority of one lakh votes for him.

While the BRS cadre is led by sitting MLA Gampa Goverdhan in Kamareddy, Forest Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy is leading the BRS campaign in Gajwel. Over the next week, many villages across Gajwel constituency are expected to pass similar resolutions, unanimously supporting the Chief Minister. Speaking to Telangana Today, a senior leader from Gajwel said that Gajwel Constituency had witnessed overwhelming development in the last nine years, thanks to Chandrashekhar Rao. For the development to continue, the BRS government has to retain power for the third time, and the cadre hope that the unanimous support for Chandrashekhar Rao from these two constituencies will have a positive impact across the State as well, helping the BRS to increase its tally in the Assembly.

The Gajwel constituency leadership is aiming at a majority of one lakh votes this time around while Kamareddy leaders see their aim is no less. In 2018, the Chief Minister had secured a majority of 58,000 votes in Gajwel while in Kamareddy, Gampa Goverdharn won Kamareddy with a majority of over 5,000 votes.