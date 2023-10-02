Suryapet: Welfare beneficiaries get emotional during interaction with KTR

The beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu and the double bedroom house schemes of the State government went emotional when Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao interacted with them at a public meeting held at Suryapet on Sunday.

Rama Rao distributed the sanctions of Dalit Bandhu units to six roadside cobblers in the town. When he sought feedback from a beneficiary of the scheme, Chinthalacherla Ratnamma, she said Dalits enjoyed no respect earlier. She was running a roadside footwear repairing stall in the town after her husband died. Before formation of Telangana, no government extended even Rs.10,000 help to her, she said, adding that she would not believe those same political parties who were now promising Rs.12,000 lakh as Dalit financial assistance.

Rama Rao also enquired with the beneficiary of a double bedroom house, Dandempally Sangeetha, whether she had to bribe anyone to get the 2BHK house. Taking an oath on the Minister, she said she did not have to pay a single rupee as bribe.