Dalit Bandhu on saturation mode to help 35,000 beneficiaries in Sathupalli, Bonakal

By James Edwin Updated On - 07:43 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Residents of Parthasarathypuram gram panchayat of Penuballi mandal in Sathupalli constituency pledged to vote for the BRS in the coming Assembly elections.

Khammam: Implementation of Dalit Bandhu on saturation mode in Sathupalli Assembly constituency and Bonakal mandal of Madhira constituency in the district is going to benefit over 35,000 dalit beneficiaries.

It might be recalled that IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao during a public meeting at Sathupalli on September 30 announced Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to implement the scheme on saturation mode in Sathupalli constituency and Bonakal mandal.

Soon after the announcement by the Minister, the State government issued a GO MS No 16 dated September 30, 2023 for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu on saturation mode for all Scheduled Castes houses in Sathupalli constituency and Bonakal mandals.

The vice chairman and managing director of Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Development Corporation Ltd (TSCCDCL) and the district Collector were directed to take further action for the implementation of the scheme.

The decision was taken following a request by Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and ZP chairman L Kamal Raju of Madhira constituency. It is said that there are around 30,000 dalit families in Sathupalli constituency while there are 4,500 dalit families in Bonakal mandal.

The government decision to implement Dalit Bandhu on saturation mode is going to be a boon for dalit families in the constituency, noted MLA Venkata Veeraiah while thanking the Chief Minister for selecting the constituency for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the residents of Parthasarathypuram gram panchayat of Penuballi mandal in Sathupalli constituency have pledged to vote for the BRS in the coming Assembly elections for implementing Dalit Bandhu on saturation mode in the constituency.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme has already been implemented as a pilot project on saturation basis in Chintakani mandal in the district benefitting 3,462 dalit families. Rs.346.20 crore has been spent in grounding the units in the mandal.

Likewise 483 units have been grounded in five Assembly constituencies of the district with 100 units in each constituency while 17 units were grounded in Kothagudem district’s Julurpad, which falls in Wyra constituency of Khammam district.