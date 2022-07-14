After rains, relief ops in full swing in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The people of rain-battered Telangana and the State administration heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday when the weatherman brought some cheer with forecast of light to moderate rains in most parts and heavy rainfall in some districts. The flood situation in River Godavari, however, continues to be a cause of concern.

After facing prolonged red alert of heavy to extremely heavy rain in the last few days, the Met Department’s yellow alert for Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mancherial districts for Friday and Saturday, came as a breather for the officials. Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph could blow across the State though, the department said in its evening bulletin.

Authorities at Kaddem Narayana Reddy project at Nirmal district were relieved with flood levels receding in the project. In the wake of heavy inflows, there was a threat of breach to the project but with flood levels receding, the danger was averted.

But the situation at Meddigadda continues to worry officials as Kanepally pump house got flooded. Nearly 80 CRPF and police personnel remained trapped at the barrage as 85 gates were opened to release water downstream.

As water levels receded or remained stagnant at several places, civilians joined Ministers, MLAs, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and revenue officials in taking up rescue and relief operations.

About 19,071 people have been shifted to 223 special camps put up across the State. Among these, 6,318 persons have been shifted to 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, 4,049 persons in 33 camps in Mulugu and 1,226 people have been accommodated in 20 camps in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

About 16 persons have been rescued by NDRF at different locations. Two persons were airlifted by the Indian Air Force at Chennur following an appeal from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been tracking the flood situation in the State for the third consecutive day from Pragathi Bhavan. Following his instructions, Ministers, MLAs and elected public representatives swung into action and monitored the relief measures in their respective constituencies.

The water levels in River Godavari continue to increase alarmingly as officials issued third warning. The Peddapally-Mancherial road was closed as flood water was overflowing the Godavari Bridge.

The situation at Bhadrachalam remained frightening as the water level in River Godavari reached 60.30 feet by afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, traffic movement on the Godavari Bridge at Bhadrachalam was suspended for 48 hours, beginning from 5 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to this, the district administration imposed 144 section in Bhadrachalam and Burgampahad mandals, directing the residents to remain indoors.