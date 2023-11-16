Deepfake menace deepens as another Bollywood actress gets targeted after Rashmika, Katrina

In yet another purported video, a deepfake has been created misusing Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn's face.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

The purported video which has gone viral on social media shows the actor changing clothes.

Hyderabad: The increasing menace of deepfakes is targeting more and more people by the day posing a significant threat to civil society. In yet another purported video, a deepfake has been created misusing Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn’s face.

The purported video which has gone viral on social media shows the actor changing clothes. However, it has been identified by several fact-checking sites including The Quint and Boom, that the actor’s face has been morphed on to a video of an English social media influencer.

This video comes amidst growing concerns around deepfake after videos of popular actors were circulated on social media. Such morphed videos, images and audios are increasing being used to create pornographic content and to spread misinformation.

Following the outcry over the deepfake menace, the Indian government has issued an advisory to social media platforms, asking them to take down the content and prompt action against those spreading the such content.

Earlier, popular actor Rashmika Mandanna was targeted by deepfake using the video uploaded by woman named Zara Patel on Instagram on October 9. Barely days after Rashmika’s deepfake video did the rounds, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was targeted, as morphed images of hers were spread on social media. The original image, however, was from her recent release Tiger 3, depicting a scene in which Katrina is engaged in a fight with Hollywood actress Michelle Lee.