After Revanth, now DK Shiva Kumar says 5 to 7 hours power sufficient for farmers

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister had earlier landed the Congress in Telangana in soup when he admitted that only five hours of power was being supplied to farmers in Karnataka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

File photo of Congress Leader DK Shiva Kumar

Hyderabad: After TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who drew flak for his statement that three hours of power was sufficient for farmers, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar said on Saturday that five to seven hours of power was sufficient for farmers.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister had earlier landed the Congress in Telangana in soup when he admitted that only five hours of power was being supplied to farmers in Karnataka. Sticking to his stance, Shiva Kumar while addressing media persons here on Saturday said: “We are not giving 24 hours of power to everyone. There is some relief for farmers. Earlier, we started (this scheme). Five, six and seven hours and that is sufficient for farmers…”

The video of the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister went viral on different social media platforms, with many pointing out what lay ahead for farmers in Telangana if the Congress managed to come to power.

Taking a dig at Shiva Kumar’s remarks, an X user Ultron said: “One of the top campaigners from Congress to BRS. He is fighting hard to make BRS win the elections from his side. Thank you sir”