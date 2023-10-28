Karnataka Deputy CM admits to 5-hour agricultural power supply, fuels controversy

Karnataka farmers are agitating over the Congress government's failure to honour its promise of ten hour supply.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:27 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Hyderabad: Truth can never be extinguished, it can only be eclipsed. The visiting Congress leader D K Shiva Kumar, who is also Karnataka’s Deputy CM had unwittingly spoken the truth when he asserted that Karnataka Government was supplying power only for five hours to the farm sector.

The confession comes in the backdrop of mounting criticism of the Congress government in Karnataka that it was unable to fulfil its electoral promise of supplying ten hours of power supply to agriculture sector.

Karnataka farmers are agitating over the Congress government’s failure to honour its promise of ten hour supply. Batches of Karnataka farmers have also descended on the border villages in Telangana to hold demonstrations to expose the truth behind the Congress tall claims of power supply.

That the Congress was making empty promises was exposed when the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy went on record saying three hour power supply was sufficient for farm sector in Telangana. His comment drew wide protests within the Congress party and it had now become the major issue in electioneering. To make matters worse, now the visiting Congress campaigner Shiva Kumar too endorsed the argument that Congress was not fulfilling its promise of 10-hour supply. He had also assured to organise a bus for BRS leaders to visit Karnataka to see whether five hour supply is being done.

Meanwhile, Karnataka farmers have continued their protests at Parigi and Narayankhed areas against the Congress governments failure on power supply issue. Earlier, they held protests in Gadwal and Kodangal towns. Holding placards, about 50 farmers from the neighbouring State took out a rally from Kodangal chowrastha to Gandhi Statue in Parigi town on Saturday. Mild tension prevailed at the bus stand when the local Congress leaders opposed the Karnataka farmers from taking out a rally arguing that they should not conduct such protests in Telangana. Police intervened to bring the situation under control.

At Narayankhed, the protesters raised slogans against the Karnataka government for failing to implement the five guarantees promised to people before elections. They appealed to the Telangana farmers not to support the Congress and get betrayed. Local Congress leaders opposed their protests and damaged the placards. Heated arguments took place between both the groups and police had to intervene to control the leaders.