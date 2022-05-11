Aged couple brutally murdered in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:30 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Representational Image

Peddapalli: An aged couple was brutally murdered by unknown persons in Challapalli near Puttapaka of Manthani mandal on Wednesday morning. Though the exact reason is not yet known, land dispute was suspected to be the reasons for couple’s murder.

According to police, Kotha Sambaiah and his wife Laxmi were hacked to death by unknown persons. The couple was attacked with knives and rods in their home in the morning. The duo was died on the spot. Knowing about the incident, Manthani CI Sathish, SI Chandra Kumar visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Bodies have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .