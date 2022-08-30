Agricultural labourer dies in honey bees attack in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

(Representational image) An agricultural labour, Lingampalli Raju (45) died of an attack by a swarm of honey bees in Vattemla of Vemulawada rural mandal on Tuesday.

According to police, a native of Shatrajpalli of Vemulwada town, Raju went to Vattemla to work in a cotton field. While he was spraying pesticides to the cotton crop, honey bees from nearby a tree attacked Raju resulting in him falling unconscious.

Farmers working in nearby fields tried to shift him to Sircilla hospital. However, Raju breathed his last on his way to hospital. Raju was survived by wife Sumalatha, two sons and daughter.