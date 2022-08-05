aha Tamil’s ‘Maamanithan’ won Gold at Tokyo Film Awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: aha Tamil, the 100% local OTT platform, is becoming one of the best destinations for unique and riveting content. The fastest movie to reach 10 million minutes on aha Tamil, ‘Maamanithan’, has won Gold at Tokyo Film Awards, 2022. The family drama movie premiered on July 15 and kept viewers at the edge of their seats.

Written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, ‘Maamanithan’ stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead roles. The film explores what happens when an auto driver is forced to go on the run, leaving his wife and two kids behind, after being cheated by a fraudster. Will he able to save his family?

Radhakrishnan (Vijay Sethupathi) is an auto-driver who leads a peaceful life with his wife Savithri (Gayathrie) and his two children. He wants to enrol his kids in a private school, and that’s when he stumbles upon an opportunity in the real-estate business. He inks a deal with real-estate developer Madhavan (Shaji), so he could make more money. However, Madhavan dupes him with his money and that of the villagers. Radhakrishnan faces the wrath of the villagers, and how he recovers from these perils forms the story.

With many twists and turns in the tale, ‘Maamanithan’ is a must-watch. In fact, the refreshing songs, background music, impressive screenplay and cinematography will surely keep the audience hooked. The film will be streaming in aha Telugu starting from August 19.