Ahamed leads an emphatic 1-2 finish for TVS Racing

MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship was held in Chennai

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:06 pm

Chennai: KY Ahamed led an emphatic 1-2 finish for TVS Racing as he vanquished his mentor and multiple champion Jagan Kumar to win the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race in the first round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT, here on Friday.

Later, international Rajiv Sethu brought some cheer to Honda camp with a commanding win from pole position in the Pro-Stock 165cc class race, ahead of Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) and Mathana Kumar, the other Eneos Honda Erula Racing rider.

Other winners in the National championship races of the day were 22-year old Bengalurean Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class and local lass Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) who took the honours in the Girls (Stock 165cc) race with ease.

Meanwhile, another Bengalurean, Abshikesh Vasudev chalked up a fluent win in the TVS One Make Championship (Open) and Navneeth Kumar from Puducherry topped in the Novice category of the same championship,

In the Pro-Stock 301-400cc race, Ahamed and pole-sitter Jagan fought a thrilling battle with the latter initially in the lead before his team-mate upped his pace to move into the front midway through the six-lap race. Thereafter, the duo opened up a sizeable lead over the rest of the pack for a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing. Completing the podium was Hyderabad’s Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing).

The Pro-Stock 165cc race saw Sethu taking a sizeable lead at the start. Behind him, Jagan, Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar, the other Eneos Honda Erula Racing rider were involved in a close fight for podium spots. Jagan finally pulled off a brilliant move over Mathana at the last corner of the last lap to finished second.

Earlier, starting fifth on the 40-bike Novice race grid, Santrupt clawed his way through the field and eventually forged ahead to win from fellow-Bengalurean Nithin S (Sparks Racing) and privateer Mohan Babu (Chennai) with less than a second separating the trio. The final outcome was in suspense until the last couple of laps with the front-runners dicing hard for positions until Santrupt moved ahead and hung on to his slender lead.

The results (Provisional – all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-1): 1. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11mins, 47.347secs); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:48.059); 3. Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) (11:51.430).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-1): 1. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:08.653); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:13.410); 3. S Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:13.445).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-1): 1. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:06.057); 2. Nithin S (Sparks Racing) (13:06.281); 3. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:06.512).

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-1, 5 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (10:58.872); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Gusto Racing) (11:14.395); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Sparks Racing) (11:14.456).

TVS One-Make Championship (Open, Race-1): 1. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (11:48.941); 2. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (11:54.768); 3. Anand R (Chennai) (11:54.954). Novice: 1. Navneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (13:20.647); 2. Sudheer Sudhakumar (Delhi) (13:24.196); 3. Teja TVR (Hyderabad) (13:24.218).

