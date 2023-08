AI Helps The NTA Team Identify Impersonators | EPFO Social Security Assistant Exam | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency team, with the help of artificial intelligence tools, caught impersonators on August 18 during the ongoing EPFO examination. The impersonators who had come to sit for the EPFO Social Security Assistant exams were caught at the examination centres in Noida, Kolkata, and Roorkee.

