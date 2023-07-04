AI imagines Friends Characters but in Indian Style!

AI artist has imagined the characters from the famous sitcom Friends getting married, that too Indian Style!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:45 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: From personalized recommendations to virtual assistants and advanced data analysis, Artificial Intelligence has been taking the internet by storm and transforming the way we interact with technology. From writing articles on any given topic and writing messages on ChatGPT to creating artificial yet realistic images of almost anything, AI has been making its mark in every way.

But did you ever think AI would be able to reimagine your favourite characters from a show as Indians? Yes, we are shocked too! An AI artist has imagined the characters from the famous sitcom Friends getting married, that too Indian Style!

The AI-generated photos were shared on an Instagram account named Imagin-AI-tion. The posts show Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, Phoebe Buffay, Mike Hannigan, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani all dressed in Indian wedding outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻-𝗔𝗜-𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (@ai.magine_)

“What if Friends TV series were shot in India!!,” read the caption.

The photos show Monica with her groom Chandler, both dressed for their Indian wedding. While Monica is seen in a saree, Chandler is dressed in a kurta. It is the same for Rachel and Ross, and Phoebe and Mike. Well, these pictures do look real, even though we know they are not!

And while Joey doesn’t get married in the series, they have reimagined him dressed in a sherwani without a plus one.

The post is currently going viral with over 21K likes and more than 145 comments. The users have been praising the artist for the details and the gorgeous results.

“They all look so gorgeous,” commented one user. “Perfect! They look so real,” said one. “This is amazing. Friends fans can relate,” another user commented.