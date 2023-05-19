Hyderabad: Walkway unveils its latest collection at Sarath City Capital Mall

Walkway unveiled its latest collection at the Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Actress Hebah Patel visits Metro Brand’s Walkway Store in Hyderabad to launch its latest collection

Hyderabad: Walkway, a footwear brand from the house of Metro Brands Limited, unveiled its latest collection at the Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur. The event was attended by actor Hebah Patel.

Walkway’s new collection is designed to cater to the needs of youngsters who value style and comfort, a press release said. “I am always looking out for perfect footwear and Walkway never fails to impress me,” said Hebah Patel.

Deepika Deepti, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Metro Brands Limited said, “At Metro Brands Limited, we take pride in understanding the pulse of our customers and strive to fulfil their expectations. Our latest collection underscores this commitment, offering stylish and affordable products that cater to younger millennial and fashion forward customers.”

Also Read Toys ‘R’ Us shuts store within 24 hours of opening in Hyderabad