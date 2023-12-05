| Aicc Meeting Over Revanth Reddy Tipped To Be Named As Cm Of Telangana

AICC meeting concludes; Revanth Reddy tipped to be named as CM of Telangana

The decision has been taken, Rahul Gandhi said, categorically adding that it was Revanth Reddy, according to media reports from Delhi

Updated On - 03:20 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: The AICC meeting on finalizing the new Chief Minister has concluded in New Delhi and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appears to have been selected for the post.

The meeting was convened at AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar participated in the meeting.

“The decision has been taken,” Rahul Gandhi said, categorically adding that it was Revanth Reddy, according to media reports from Delhi.

Soon after the meeting, DK Shiva Kumar would fly to Hyderabad to handover the sealed cover to Congress Legislature Party here in Hyderabad. Accordingly, after formal approval from Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi, announcement would be made in the evening.

Meanwhile, the AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare and DK Shiva Kumar are learnt to have held a meeting on finalizing different portfolios, especially selecting candidates for Deputy Chief Minister posts.

Already, the Congress MLAs have been directed to reach a private hotel at Gachibowli for a briefing on the Assembly affairs and protocol. Former MP G Chinna Reddy and other leaders would address the MLAs.