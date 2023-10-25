Aiden Markram credits IPL for South Africa’s stunning performance in World Cup

Markram, who was handed the captaincy reins after Bavuma’s injury, won crucial matches for South Africa against England and Bangladesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: The way the South African cricket team is performing in the ongoing World Cup has surprised many.

Before the World Cup kicked off, many didn’t consider them as favorites, but they have put up an impressive performance, beating Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Australia by big margins. Despite losing to the Netherlands, they are still in the fray to win their first mega event.

Aiden Markram made some interesting comments on their impressive show. He attributed his team’s success in the World Cup to the IPL.

The right-handed batsman said playing in the IPL helped his teammates understand Indian conditions and improve their performance.