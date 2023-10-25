Glenn Maxwell registers fastest century in World Cup

Maxwell unleashed a relentless assault on the Dutch bowlers, ultimately scoring 106 runs in 44 balls, which included 8 sixes and 9 fours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell forayed into record books by smashing the fastest ton in World Cup history. In a match against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Australian all-rounder achieved this feat by smashing 100 runs in just 40 balls.

Maxwell unleashed a relentless assault on the Dutch bowlers, ultimately scoring 106 runs in 44 balls, which included 8 sixes and 9 fours. Maxwell broke the previous record held by Aiden Markram, who achieved a century in 49 balls in the same World Cup edition.

The list of fastest centuries in World Cups now stands as follows:

Glenn Maxwell – 40 balls

Aiden Markram – 49 balls

Kevin O’Brien – 50 balls

Glenn Maxwell – 51 balls

AB de Villiers – 52 balls